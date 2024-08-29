- Good Friends Taylor Townsend and Donald Young Jr. Reunite in US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Draw
Good Friends Taylor Townsend and Donald Young Jr. Reunite in US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Draw
- Updated: August 29, 2024
Editor’s Notes • it’s amazing how time flies.
It was the 2005 US Open where we first saw Donald Young, Jr., fondly known as “DY.” Donald won Kalamazoo and earned a wild card into the US Open. We got on a red eye and were there in NYC.
Now here we are in 2024, nearly two decades later, and DY is back to say good-bye. And what a beautiful way to say farewell. Playing in the US Open, the tournament he grew up dreaming playing, and playing alongside his lifetime friend, former training partner and fellow all-court player Taylor Townsend.
Taylor, who was coached for a while by Donald Young, Sr., DY’s dad, and earlier by his mother Ilona, has had a terrific season showing tennis moms can be successful. Donald Young’s parents took both Donald and Taylor from righty to lefty like Rafa Nadal.
We wish we could be there. We know how special it is. Donald had some big wins. We remember the Stan Wawrinka win like it was yesterday. He played Davis Cup and the Olympics. He had a many great matches that he lost by a shot or two. And often the player that beat him was then the tourney winner.
Donald is enjoying a successful career playing professional pickle ball. (LJ)