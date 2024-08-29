Elena Rybakina Withdraws from US Open

- US Open Men’s & Women’s Singles Draws and Order Of Play for Friday, August 30, 2024
- Updated: August 29, 2024
The US Open draw has lost another former Grand Slam champion.
Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, officially withdrew from the US Open today due to unspecified injury.
“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from my match today due to my injuries,” Rybakina said in a statement. “I did not want to finish the last Grand Slam of the year this way but I have to listen to my body, and I hope I can close out the remainder of the year strong.
“Thank you to all the fans who have and continue to support me, and I wish the remaining players good luck.”
The departure of Rybakina said French qualifier Jessica Ponchet into the third round on a walkover. Ponchet will face either former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki or Renata Zarazua for a spot in the round of 16.
The fourth-seeded Rybakina’s withdrawal comes nearly a week after she announced her split from her coach of five years.