Elena Rybakina Withdraws from US Open

No. 4-seeded Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the US Open. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The US Open draw has lost another former Grand Slam champion.

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, officially withdrew from the US Open today due to unspecified injury.

“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from my match today due to my injuries,” Rybakina said in a statement. “I did not want to finish the last Grand Slam of the year this way but I have to listen to my body, and I hope I can close out the remainder of the year strong.

“Thank you to all the fans who have and continue to support me, and I wish the remaining players good luck.”

The departure of Rybakina said French qualifier Jessica Ponchet into the third round on a walkover. Ponchet will face either former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki or Renata Zarazua for a spot in the round of 16.

The fourth-seeded Rybakina’s withdrawal comes nearly a week after she announced her split from her coach of five years.