USTA Extends US Open Pact with ESPN Through 2037

ESPN will remain the broadcast home of the US Open through 2037.

The USTA and ESPN today announced a 12-year extension—and digital expansion—of their US Open partnership.

The pact, which starts in 2026 and is ESPN’s longest-term tennis agreement, also continues to make ESPN the home of the entire US Open in Latin America and the Caribbean and in Canada on TSN and RDS.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ESPN initially took over as US Open host broadcaster back in 2015 ending CBS’ 47-year run as host broadcaster.

At that time, it was reported ESPN would pay between $70 and $75 million annually for US Open and US Open Series rights in an 11-year pact that would pay the USTA a total of $825 million.

Under terms of the new agreement, ESPN touts it will produce “more than 260 hours of annual coverage” in the U.S. with the USTA taking over “host broadcasting duties from ESPN beginning in 2026.”

“After many remarkable years of partnership, we are thrilled to extend our partnership with ESPN and the Walt Disney Company, a collaboration that has driven extraordinary growth for the US Open,” said Lew Sherr, USTA CEO and Executive Director. “This year’s US Open is well on its way to being the most spectacular Championship in our history and together with ESPN, we are energized by an even brighter future.

“Our shared commitment to expanding the reach of tennis has contributed to significant increase in participation. Together, we will continue to leverage the US Open as a powerful platform to promote our mission to inspire healthier people and communities.”

The USTA said the new pact has a provision for ESPN for limited sublicense rights, which could mean some expanded coverage on Tennis Channel.