American tennis fans, get your popcorn ready.



It will be Ben Shelton vs. Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open third round on Friday–almost certainly a night-session showdown in Arthur Ashe Stadium. It will also be a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals, won by Shelton 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2.



Neither Shelton nor Tiafoe had much trouble setting up the rematch. Shelton did not drop a set while ousting Dominic Thiem and Roberto Bautista Agut earlier in the week. Tiafoe got through a four-setter against Aleksandar Kovacevic and then benefitted from a third-set retirement by Alexander Shevchenko on Wednesday (the world No. 20 led 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 when it ended).

The result is another chapter in this friendly rivalry.

“I definitely want to play against him,” Tiafoe commented before Shelton finished off Bautista Agut. “Obviously he’s very much like me in how excited and energetic he is on the court and has such a big game and big shots and serves big and gets the crowd going. He’s 21 years old. He’s young, funny, cracks jokes–just about as immature as I am. We always have fun joking around and cracking jokes, for sure.”

Of course, friendship will be set aside for this blockbuster battle. Tiafoe doesn’t want to fall behind 3-0 in the head-to-head series against his younger compatriot (he also lost to Shelton in the Houston final this spring). Shelton, already up to No. 13 in the rankings, has semifinal points to defend as he tries to continue his push for the top 10.

“I am really looking forward to it,” Shelton said. “We had a great battle in the quarters last year and I am sure it will be another popcorn match.”



