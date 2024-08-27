US Open Mixed Doubles Wild Cards Awarded

NEW YORK, NY – Taylor Townsend (R) and Donald Young (L) of the United States reacts against Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic and Alexander Peya of Austria during their mixed doubles second round match on Day Seven of the 2014 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Americans will mix it up in the US Open mixed doubles competition.

Left-handed veterans Taylor Townsend and Donald Young will reunite as wild-card recipients into the mixed doubles. The US Open announced mixed double cards have been awarded to:

2024 US Open Mixed Doubles Wild Card Recipients

Taylor Townsend and Donald Young

Clervie Ngounoue and Learner Tien

Shelby Rogers and Rob Galloway

Alycia Parks and Jackson Withrow

Maria Mateas and Mackenzie McDonald

Ashlyn Krueger and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski

Tyra Grant and Aleks Kovacevic

Iva Jovic and Kaylan Bigun

A year ago, Anna Danilina and Hari Heliovaara toppled the top-seeded team of Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4 to capture the 2023 US Open Mixed Doubles championship.

Melanie Oudin and Jack Sock, the 2011 champions, are the last all-American team to win the US Open mixed doubles title.

