US Open Mixed Doubles Wild Cards Awarded

- Updated: August 27, 2024
Americans will mix it up in the US Open mixed doubles competition.
Left-handed veterans Taylor Townsend and Donald Young will reunite as wild-card recipients into the mixed doubles. The US Open announced mixed double cards have been awarded to:
2024 US Open Mixed Doubles Wild Card Recipients
Taylor Townsend and Donald Young
Clervie Ngounoue and Learner Tien
Shelby Rogers and Rob Galloway
Alycia Parks and Jackson Withrow
Maria Mateas and Mackenzie McDonald
Ashlyn Krueger and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
Tyra Grant and Aleks Kovacevic
Iva Jovic and Kaylan Bigun
A year ago, Anna Danilina and Hari Heliovaara toppled the top-seeded team of Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4 to capture the 2023 US Open Mixed Doubles championship.
Melanie Oudin and Jack Sock, the 2011 champions, are the last all-American team to win the US Open mixed doubles title.