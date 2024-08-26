Ricky’s picks for Day 2 of the U.S. Open, including Tsitsipas vs. Kokkinakis

First-round action at the U.S. Open continues on Tuesday, when Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek are among those taking the court. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassim are also in action.



Here are my picks for two of Tuesday’s most intriguing matchups.



(11) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis



Tsitsipas and Kokkinakis will be squaring off for the second time in their careers. Their only previous meeting also came at a major and it went the distance, as Tsitsipas got the job done 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-4 at the 2021 Australian Open. Another thriller can be expected on Tuesday in New York even though Tsisipas is a clear favorite on paper. The Greek owns a modest 8-7 match record in his last 15 appearances dating back to the Roland Garros quarterfinals. Moreover, he now finds himself at what is by far his worst of the four Grand Slams. Tsitsipas has never reached the fourth round and has played in the third round only twice.



As such, this is a prime opportunity for Kokkinakis. If he is healthy enough, the Aussie should be able to capitalize. Kokkinakis earned a place in the Washington, D.C. third round and is coming off a second-round showing as a qualifier at the Cincinnati Masters. Finally, Kokkinakis has advanced at least one round at all four majors so far this year. An upset could be in the cards, and another five-set marathon that Kokkinakis has been so accustomed to throughout his career is likely.

Pick: Kokkinakis in 5



Jakub Mensik vs. (19) Felix Auger-Aliassime



The only previous encounter between Auger-Aliassime and Mensik ended in retirement with the Canadian leading 6-1, 1-0 at the Madrid Masters this spring. Fast forward four months and they will presumably get to finish what they started. Although Mensik already has a decent injury history at just 18 years old, he has been very good this season when he has been 100 percent. Recent results include successful qualification in both Montreal and Cincinnati.



For Auger-Aliassime, that Madrid result came basically out of nowhere. The 19th-ranked Canadian had been struggling going into it, but coming out of it he has continued to play pretty good tennis. FAA made it to the RG round of 16, the Paris Olympics semis (lost the bronze-medal match to Lorenzo Musetti), and the Cincinnati third round. Right now the 24-year-old is the more reliable play from a physical standpoint–especially in a slam best-of-five situation.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime in 5

