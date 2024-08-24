- Ricky’s preview and picks for the women’s U.S. Open
US Open Men’s & Women’s Singles Draws and Order Of Play for Monday, August 26, 2024
-
- Updated: August 24, 2024
US Open
Flushing Meadows, New York
August 26-September 8, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $75 Million
US Open Is a Quest for History
Olympic gold-medal champion Novak Djokovic plays for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam crown and 100th career title in New York. Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title. Jannik Sinner, who twice tested positive for a banned steroid in March, but was not suspended, is the top seed. Carlos Alcaraz is playing to become the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2010 to win the last three Slams of the season. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the top-seeded women while American Coco Gauff bids to become the first woman since Serena Williams to successfully defend New York.
US Open Order of Play for Monday, August 26, 2024
2024 US Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Monday, August 26: Click Here