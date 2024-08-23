- Swedish Tennis Coach Peter Lundgren passes away, thoughts from his Best friend Sven Groeneveld
- Updated: August 23, 2024
Editor’s Note: Peter Lundgren has passed away. Peter Lundgren was one of Roger Federer’s favorite coaches and travelling partners. The two of them would play cards for hours while waiting to take the court. Peter had some ongoing health issues. But things seemed to be getting better for him. He had an injury that had caused his ankle to need surgery. It sadly didn’t heal well and he had that foot amputated. He had healed from that and thought with a prothesis he could coach club tennis. We know that many in the tennis family loved him. Especially Sven. The first time I heard the expression a Brother from another Mother was from Sven. We sure wish tennis had a retirement program or even an assistance program for its coaches. If it wasn’t for Sven’s persistence it’s doubtful Peter could have even lasted this long. A few years ago He got him back to Sweden and on the right track. At this time no one knows the cause of death but probably his body just gave out. “He was playing in the fifth set on one leg “