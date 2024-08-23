Ricky’s preview and picks for the women’s U.S. Open

Even though Iga Swiatek is comfortably No. 1 in the world, there is actually a decent amount of parity on the WTA Tour at the moment. Three different women have won the first three majors in 2024: Aryna Sabalenka (Australian Open), Swiatek (French Open), and Barbora Krejcikova (Wimbledon). Add the Paris Olympics into the equation and it’s four different winners (Qinwen Zheng). Moreover, five different women have won the U.S. Open title over the past five seasons. In the last 10 years, only Naomi Osaka has won it twice.



All of that should make for an interesting tournament. Sabalenka and Swiatek are the favorites, but a whole host of other contenders are in the mix.



Here are my favorite picks to win the 2024 U.S. Open women’s singles title.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka is well rested and motivated, having missed Wimbledon due to a shoulder problem before skipping the Olympics. The Belarusian is back with a vengeance on North American hard courts. She is coming off a title in Cincinnati title, where she defeated both Swiatek and Jessica Pegula. Sabalenka was runner-up at the U.S. Open last year; don’t be surprised if she goes one step farther.

Jessica Pegula

Pegula’s preparation for the U.S. Open was perfect. The 30-year-old American won the Toronto title before finishing runner-up to Sabalenka in Cincy. A native New Yorker, Pegula will enjoy significant home-court advantage at this event. She reached the quarters at Flushing Meadows in 2022 and just might go all the way this time around.

Paula Badosa

Badosa is an intriguing longshot play. The Spaniard has peaked as high as No. 2 in the world, so there is no doubt she has the talent to win a slam. Badosa is back from injury and in stellar form, winning the Washington, D.C. title in advance of a semifinal run in Cincinnati (lost to Pegula in three sets). The 26-year-old has a favorable draw at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where she meet not face Sabalenka until the semis and Swiatek until the final.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.