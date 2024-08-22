US Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Draws

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka will face former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the US Open first round. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis







US Open

Flushing Meadows, New York

August 26-September 8, 2024

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $75 Million



US Open Is a Quest for History

Olympic gold-medal champion Novak Djokovic plays for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam crown and 100th career title in New York. Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title. Jannik Sinner, who twice tested positive for a banned steroid in March, but was not suspended, is the top seed. Carlos Alcaraz is playing to become the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2010 to win the last three Slams of the season. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the top-seeded women while American Coco Gauff bids to become the first woman since Serena Williams to successfully defend New York.

2024 US Open Draws





