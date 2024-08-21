- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 22nd, 2024
- Happy 94th Birthday to the Master of Tennis Balls Derek Price
- Digital Diss: Stefanos Tsitsipas Asks to Get Roasted by ChatGPT
- World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Has Tested Positive for Steroids, Will Not Be Banned
- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 21st, 2024
- Seeds set for U.S. Open following Cincinnati finals
- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 20th, 2024
- Tiafoe and Tabilo Join Team World for Laver Cup
- Cincinnati Open Draws and Order of Play for Monday, August 19, 2024
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the ATP 250 in Winston-Salem
- Ricky’s pick for the Cincinnati semifinals: Sinner vs. Zverev
- Cincinnati Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, August 17, 2024
- Cameron Norrie, Marketa Vondrousova Withdraw from US Open
- Cincinnati Open Draws and Order of Play for Friday, August 16, 2024
- Taste of Tennis New York Set for August 22nd
US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 22nd, 2024
-
- Updated: August 21, 2024
US Open Qualifying
Flushing Meadows, New York
August 19-22, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $7 Million
US Open Qualifying Best Value in Grand Slam Tennis
Fans can attend the entire US Open Qualifying tournament free of charge as part of the tournament’s Fan Week. Diego Schwartzman, Richard Gasquet, Heather Watson, Aslan Karatsev and Hailey Baptiste are among the notable names entered in the qualifying draws. Sixteen men and 16 women will emerge from the four days of qualifying competition having won three matches and with their name in the 128-person main draw. ESPN+ and ESPNEWS will televise qualifying live from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
2024 US Open Qualifying
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Thursday, August 22nd: Click Here