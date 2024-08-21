Don't Miss
- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 22nd, 2024
- Happy 94th Birthday to the Master of Tennis Balls Derek Price
- Digital Diss: Stefanos Tsitsipas Asks to Get Roasted by ChatGPT
- World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Has Tested Positive for Steroids, Will Not Be Banned
- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 21st, 2024
- Seeds set for U.S. Open following Cincinnati finals
- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 20th, 2024
- Tiafoe and Tabilo Join Team World for Laver Cup
- Cincinnati Open Draws and Order of Play for Monday, August 19, 2024
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the ATP 250 in Winston-Salem
- Ricky’s pick for the Cincinnati semifinals: Sinner vs. Zverev
- Cincinnati Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, August 17, 2024
- Cameron Norrie, Marketa Vondrousova Withdraw from US Open
- Cincinnati Open Draws and Order of Play for Friday, August 16, 2024
- Taste of Tennis New York Set for August 22nd
Happy 94th Birthday to the Master of Tennis Balls Derek Price
-
- Updated: August 21, 2024
Editor’s Note • we love this company. Happy Birthday King Derek. His family business makes the world’s finest tennis balls. They do all sorts of personal and corporate logos for events. In every color imaginable. They are simply the best.(LJ)
← Previous Story Digital Diss: Stefanos Tsitsipas Asks to Get Roasted by ChatGPT