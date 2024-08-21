10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / Digital Diss: Stefanos Tsitsipas Asks to Get Roasted by ChatGPT

Digital Diss: Stefanos Tsitsipas Asks to Get Roasted by ChatGPT

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Stefanos Tsitsipas tuned up for the sometime tough New York City crowds with some tough love.

Tsitsipas asked ChatGPT to roast him and received this digital disrespect in response.