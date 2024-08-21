Digital Diss: Stefanos Tsitsipas Asks to Get Roasted by ChatGPT

Don't Miss
- Updated: August 21, 2024
Stefanos Tsitsipas tuned up for the sometime tough New York City crowds with some tough love.
Tsitsipas asked ChatGPT to roast him and received this digital disrespect in response.
Asking ChatGPT to roast me:— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) August 19, 2024
"Stefanos Tsitsipas: the guy who spends more time philosophizing on Twitter than actually serving up a solid second serve. He’s the only player who can turn a simple changeover into a TED Talk on Greek mythology and still come back to the court with…