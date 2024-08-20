World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Has Tested Positive for Steroids, Will Not Be Banned

Jannik Sinner twice tested positive for steroids last March, but will not serve a suspension after a tribunal found “no fault” on the world No. 1’s part. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner twice tested positive for steroids last March, but will not serve a suspension.

Australian Open champion Sinner will not be banned from tennis because an independent tribunal ruled he was not at fault for failing the doping tests, the ITIA announced today.

“The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) today confirms that an independent tribunal convened by Sport Resolutions has ruled that Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner bears No Fault or Negligence for two Anti-Doping Rule Violations under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP), having twice tested positive for the prohibited substance clostebol in March 2024,” the ITIA announced in a statement today.

Sinner provided a urine sample at Indian Wells on March 10, 2024, which contained the presence of a metabolite of clostebol “at low levels,” the ITIA announced.

A further sample, conducted out of competition eight days later, also tested positive for the same metabolite.

Clostebol is a synthetic steroid “with anabolic effects that is frequently used in sports to increase physical performance.”

The ITIA said after each positive test, a provisional suspension, which some refer to as “a silent ban”, was applied.

“On both occasions, Sinner successfully appealed the provisional suspension and so has been able to continue playing,” the ITIA said.

In a statement posted on social media, Sinner said he was contaminated by the banned substance, clostebol, through contact with his physiotherapist.

“The ITIA and Jannik discovered the inadvertent contamination of clostebol came through came through the treatment he received from his physiotherapist,” said a statement on Sinner’s Instagram page. “His fitness trainer purchased a product, easily available over the counter in any Italian pharmacy, which he gave to Jannik’s physiotherapist to care for a cut on the physiotherapist’s finger.

“Jannik knew nothing of this, and his physiotherapist did not know that he was using a product containing clostebol.

“The physiotherapist treated Jannik without gloves and coupled with various skin lesions on Jannik’s body caused in advertent contamination.”

The ITIA said it conducted multiple extensive interviews with Sinner and his team as part of its investigation.

The ITIA referred the case to an independent tribunal to consider the specific facts and determine what, if any, fault Sinner bore for the positive tests.

After an August 15th hearing, the independent tribunal determined a finding of “No Fault or Negligence applied in the case, resulting in no period of ineligibility.”

However, Sinner’s results, prize money and ranking points from the ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells, where he tested positive in competition for clostebol, are disqualified.