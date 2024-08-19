10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 20th, 2024

American Maxime Cressy takes the court in US Open qualifying on Tuesday.



US Open Qualifying
Flushing Meadows, New York
August 19-22, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $7 Million

US Open Qualifying Best Value in Grand Slam Tennis
Fans can attend the entire US Open Qualifying tournament free of charge as part of the tournament’s Fan Week. Diego Schwartzman, Richard Gasquet, Heather Watson, Aslan Karatsev and Hailey Baptiste are among the notable names entered in the qualifying draws. Sixteen men and 16 women will emerge from the four days of qualifying competition having won three matches and with their name in the 128-person main draw. ESPN+ and ESPNEWS will televise qualifying live from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

2024 US Open Qualifying

