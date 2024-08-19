- Tiafoe and Tabilo Join Team World for Laver Cup
Cincinnati Open Draws and Order of Play for Monday, August 19, 2024
-
- Updated: August 19, 2024
Cincinnati Open
Cincinnati, Ohio
August 11-19, 2024
ATP Prize Money: $6,795,555; WTA Prize Money: $3,211,715
Surface: Hard Court
Stars Showdown in Cincinnati Prelude to US Open
This summer, the Cincinnati Open is not just hosting a tournament; it is celebrating 125 years of tennis history. From Sunday, Aug. 11, to Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, the tournament will honor its rich legacy with a series of special events and activities. The Cincinnati tournament has come a long way from its humble roots, first played at the Avondale Athletic Club more than a century ago, to the grand-scale ATP Masters 1000 event held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center today. Past champions include such all-time greats as Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. In 2018, Djokovic triumphed in Cincinnati to become the first player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 crowns and complete the Career Golden Masters.
Cincinnati Open Draws and Schedule
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Monday, August 19th: Click Here