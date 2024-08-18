- Ricky’s preview and picks for the ATP 250 in Winston-Salem
US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Monday, August 19th, 2024
-
- Updated: August 18, 2024
US Open Qualifying
Flushing Meadows, New York
August 19-22, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $7 Million
US Open Qualifying Best Value in Grand Slam Tennis
Fans can attend the entire US Open Qualifying tournament free of charge as part of the tournament’s Fan Week. Diego Schwartzman, Richard Gasquet, Heather Watson, Aslan Karatsev and Hailey Baptiste are among the notable names entered in the qualifying draws. Sixteen men and 16 women will emerge from the four days of qualifying competition having won three matches and with their name in the 128-person main draw. ESPN+ and ESPNEWS will televise qualifying live from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
2024 US Open Qualifying
Men's Singles Qualifying Draw:
Women's Singles Qualifying Draw:
Order of play for Monday, August 19th: