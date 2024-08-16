Cincinnati Open Draws and Order of Play for Friday, August 16, 2024

Frances Tiafoe faces Jiri Lehecka in Cincinnati on Friday night. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis







Cincinnati Open

Cincinnati, Ohio

August 11-19, 2024

ATP Prize Money: $6,795,555; WTA Prize Money: $3,211,715

Surface: Hard Court

Stars Showdown in Cincinnati Prelude to US Open

This summer, the Cincinnati Open is not just hosting a tournament; it is celebrating 125 years of tennis history. From Sunday, Aug. 11, to Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, the tournament will honor its rich legacy with a series of special events and activities. The Cincinnati tournament has come a long way from its humble roots, first played at the Avondale Athletic Club more than a century ago, to the grand-scale ATP Masters 1000 event held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center today. Past champions include such all-time greats as Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. In 2018, Djokovic triumphed in Cincinnati to become the first player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 crowns and complete the Career Golden Masters.

