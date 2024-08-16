Cameron Norrie, Marketa Vondrousova Withdraw from US Open

Don't Miss
- Updated: August 16, 2024
The US Open is over before it began for a pair of contenders.
The 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and Briton Cameron Norrie have both withdrawn from the 2024 US Open.
Francisco Comesana (ARG) moves into the men’s main draw.
Petra Martic (CRO) moves into the women’s main draw.
Lloyd Harris (RSA) and Nao Hibino (JPN) are the first players out of the respective main draws.
US Open main-draw action starts on Monday, August 26th.
