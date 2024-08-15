Tennis Channel host Prakash Amritraj and James Beard Award-winning American sommelier & Mastercard Culinary Ambassador Belinda Chang will be at Taste of Tennis.

Citi Taste of Tennis will bring international flavor to New York City.

Join 8-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi, along with Olympians Qinwen Zheng, Taylor Fritz, Katie Boulter, Caroline Wozniacki, Zhizhen Zhang, and many more top players at Citi Taste of Tennis New York set for August 22nd at Gotham Hall.

To buy tickets, please visit this website.

Editor’s Note: This is such a GREAT event! Amazing that tickets are still available. It’s the best way to “kick off” the U.S. Open tennis. We hope we will see you there!