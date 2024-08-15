Don't Miss
- Taste of Tennis New York Set for August 22nd
- Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem Lead US Open Men’s Wild Card Recipients
- Naomi Osaka Shares Vulnerability and Doubt in Social Media Post
- Cincinnati Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, August 14, 2024
- Lavazza Coffee and US Open Tennis Welcome A New Beverage •Blue Iced Cappuccino
- Montreal National Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for Monday, August 12, 2024
- Second of back-to-back Masters 1000s set to begin in Cincinnati
- Men’s Olympic Tennis Finals • Novak Djokovic Beats Carlos Alcaraz For the Gold • And so much more By Alix Ramsay
- Montreal National Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, August 10, 2024
- Montreal National Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for Friday, August 9, 2024
- Wilson and Roger Federer Launch New RF Collection of Tennis Equipment
- Montreal National Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, August 8, 2024
- 2024 US Open Will Award Tennis-Record $75 Million Prize Money
- Radio Tennis Covers $100,000 Event – Landisville, Pennsylvania – Koser Jeweler Challenge – 135 Local sponsors • Free Admission
- Montreal National Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Taste of Tennis New York Set for August 22nd
-
- Updated: August 15, 2024
Citi Taste of Tennis will bring international flavor to New York City.
Join 8-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi, along with Olympians Qinwen Zheng, Taylor Fritz, Katie Boulter, Caroline Wozniacki, Zhizhen Zhang, and many more top players at Citi Taste of Tennis New York set for August 22nd at Gotham Hall.
To buy tickets, please visit this website.
Editor’s Note: This is such a GREAT event! Amazing that tickets are still available. It’s the best way to “kick off” the U.S. Open tennis. We hope we will see you there!
← Previous Story Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem Lead US Open Men’s Wild Card Recipients