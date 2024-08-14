Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem Lead US Open Men’s Wild Card Recipients

Former US Open champion Stan Wawrinka has a wild card into the 2024 US Open main draw. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

US Open champions will make wild card returns to New York this month.

The USTA today announced that three-time Grand Slam singles champion Stan Wawrinka, 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem and Americans Chris Eubanks, Zachary Svajda, Learner Tien and Matthew Forbes will receive singles main draw wild cards into the 2024 US Open, as well as France’s Alexandre Muller and Australian Tristan Schoolkate, as part of reciprocal agreements.

The 2024 US Open will be played August 26-September 8 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

Wawrinka, 39, is a three-time Grand Slam singles champion including the 2016 US Open. He has been ranked as high as world No. 3 and is currently ranked No. 141. He’ll be making his 72nd Grand Slam main draw appearance, which is fifth all-time.

Thiem, 30, won the 2020 US Open. Earlier this year he announced that he will retire following the 2024 season after struggling with a persistent wrist injury for the better part of the last three years. He has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently ranked No. 211.

Eubanks, 28, is currently ranked No. 123. Last summer he reached a career-high ranking of world No. 29 after advancing to the Wimbledon quarterfinals and winning his first ATP Tour title in Mallorca. He reached the semifinals at the ATP 250 event in Newport earlier this summer and recently represented the United States at the Paris Olympics.

Svajda, 21, is currently ranked No. 110, which is one spot off his career-best ranking of No. 109 achieved in July. In 2023 he qualified for the US Open main draw after receiving wild cards in 2020 and 2021 as the USTA Boys’ 18s national champion. He earned his best US Open result in 2021, reaching the second round where he lost to Jannik Sinner in five sets.

Tien, 18, is currently ranked a career-best No. 232 and earned his wild card by winning the US Open Wild Card Challenge. This summer Tien won 28 consecutive matches, winning five consecutive tournaments including his first ATP Challenger Tour title at the USTA Pro Circuit event in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. This will be Tien’s third consecutive US Open main draw appearance after receiving a wild card each of the past two years as the USTA Boys’ 18s national champion.

Forbes, 18, will make his Grand Slam debut after winning the singles title at the USTA Boys’ 18s National Championships. The Raleigh, N.C., native will play college tennis at Michigan State in the fall. He won the boys’ 18s doubles title at the 2023 Orange Bowl.

Muller, 27, is currently ranked No. 77 and reached a career high ranking of No. 71 in January. He earned his wild card based on a reciprocal agreement between the USTA and FFT where wild cards between the US Open and Roland Garros are exchanged.

Schoolkate, 23, is currently ranked No. 160 and won his first ATP Challenger Tour title earlier this year. He earned his wild card based on a reciprocal agreement between the USTA and Tennis Australia where wild cards between the US Open and Australian Open are exchanged.

The USTA also announced the American men receiving wild cards into the US Open Qualifying tournament, held August 19-22 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center:

Brandon Holt, 26, who has reached three singles finals this year, winning one title; Ethan Quinn, 20, the 2023 NCAA singles champion who reached his first ATP Challenger Tour final in Cleveland in January; Nishesh Basavareddy, 19, the Stanford All-American who reached the final at the ATP Challenger in Bloomfield Hills in July; Kaylan Bigun, 18, the 2024 French Open boys’ singles champion who was ranked as the No. 1 junior in the world as recently as June; Eliot Spizzirri, 22, the two-time ITA National Player of the Year at the University of Texas; Aidan Mayo, 21, who reached the singles final at the ATP Challenger in Charlottesville in October; Bruno Kuzuhara, 20, the former world No. 1 junior; Michael Zheng, 20, the Columbia University junior who was the 2024 NCAA men’s singles runner-up; and Jack Kennedy, 16, the USTA Boys’ 18s national singles runner-up.