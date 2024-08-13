Don't Miss
Lavazza Coffee and US Open Tennis Welcome A New Beverage •Blue Iced Cappuccino
-
August 13, 2024
The US Open will introduce a new drink this month.
The Lavazza Cafè will debut the limited-edition Blue Iced Cappuccino, an energizing iced coffee topped with a sweet yet refreshing blueberry cold foam.
You don’t need to wait until the August 26th start of the US Open to try it.
Visit any of the select locations below to try this exclusive drink:
Hard Rock Hotel, NY
Masseria Caffe, NY
Eataly Flatiron, NY
Eataly Downtown, NY
Eataly Soho, NY
Eataly Chicago, IL
Eataly Dallas, TX
Eataly Los Angeles, CA
Eataly Las Vegas, NV
Eataly Silicon Valley, CA
Want to try the recipe at home?
Check out our article on how to make the innovative Blue Iced Cappuccino yourself!
