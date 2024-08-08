Wilson and Roger Federer Launch New RF Collection of Tennis Equipment

Wilson has launched its new RF Collection in partnership with Roger Federer on the Swiss legend’s 43rd birthday. Photo credit: Wilson

Roger Federer’s 43rd birthday is a global celebration.

In the ultimate birthday branding, Wilson is celebrating Federer’s 43rd birthday today unveiling of the RF Collection, a line of tennis equipment “inspired, designed and developed in partnership with Roger Federer.”

The RF Collection launches globally today.

“The collection is rooted in legacy, driven by performance and innovated for the future, representing Federer’s profound impact on the sport and his unwavering dedication to excellence,” Wilson said in a release announcing the launch.

Former world No. 1 Federer, who played with Wilson throughout his entire pro career, began collaborating with the brand in 2022 on a racquet meant for use for the final stage of his career.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s main aim was to “increase racquet head speed and maintain his versatile style against heavy baseliners, while retaining a familiar Wilson racquet feel,” Wilson said.

Though 2022 was Federer’s final pro season, Wilson applied the eight-time Wimbledon winner’s insights to develop the RF 01, which the brand touts as “the most premium performance tennis racquet line.”

Photo credit: Wilson

Federer, who has a lifetime endorsement pact with the brand, said he’s pleased Wilson is continuing his legacy with the RF Collection.

“Having spent my whole career playing with Wilson rackets, I’m excited about the new RF Collection that we’ve created together,” Roger Federer said in a statement. “I’m honored that Wilson is continuing my legacy by further innovating the game I love.

“And I hope the collection inspires the stars of today as much as I was inspired the first time that I picked up a Wilson racquet.”

Photo credit: Wilson

Photo credit: Wilson

The RF 01 line is comprised of three racquet models, all designed and tested by Federer himself:

RF 01 PRO: Roger’s personally built racket* and the most playable, authentic RF frame ever created ($299).

RF 01: Built for the advanced adult player who prefers a standard weight performance frame ($279).

RF 01 FUTURE: Ideal for the advanced next generation player utilizing a lighter frame to develop their game. The lighter weight and adjusted balance point enhance comfort and power needed by young players ($259).