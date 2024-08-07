2024 US Open Will Award Tennis-Record $75 Million Prize Money

The US Open will award a tennis-record $75 million in prize money.

The USTA today announced that the 2024 US Open will offer the largest purse in tennis history, awarding $75 million in total prize money.

This amount tops the total $65 million in 2023, an increase of more than 15 percent. Men’s and Women’s Singles Champions at the 2024 US Open will receive $3.6 million, up from $3 million in 2023, a 20 percent increase.

Just as significant, all rounds in all events will see an increase from 2023. This is part of a deliberate and concerted effort in recent years by the US Open to ensure significant payouts for all players competing in the event. These increases are seen both in the Main Draw and in the Qualifying Tournament, with an emphasis placed on early-round increases. As a result, over the last five years, prize money for reaching the first round of Main Draw Singles has increased by 72 percent ($58,000 in 2019) – reaching $100,000 for the first time, and up 23 percent from 2023. Prize money for the final round of Qualifying has also increased by 63 percent ($32,000 in 2019) over that same time period to reach $52,000, up 16 percent from 2023.

Total prize money for Men’s and Women’s Doubles has seen an increase of 9 percent from 2023, with total prize money for Mixed Doubles increasing by 18 percent.

As there is no Wheelchair Tournament at the 2024 US Open due to the Paralympic Games, the USTA has made the decision to provide the players that would have been entered into the US Open via direct acceptance with a player grant, to ensure that these players are receiving the equivalent of prize money as compensation.

In addition, as was the case in 2023, an effort was made to provide all competitors from all professional Main Draw and Qualifying events with further player expense assistance.

All players will receive travel vouchers of $1,000, as well as two hotel rooms in the official player hotel (or $600 per day if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation). In 2024, players will also see an increase in meal allowance. In addition, players will receive free racquet stringing of up to five racquets per round.

Main Draw Singles

Champion $3,600,000

Runner-Up $1,800,000

Semifinalists $1,000,000

Quarterfinalists $530,000

Round of 16 $325,000

Round of 32 $215,000

Round of 64 $140,000

Round of 128 $100,000

Main Draw Doubles (per team)

Champions $750,000

Runners-Up $375,000

Semifinalists $190,000

Quarterfinalists $110,000

Round of 16 $63,000

Round of 32 $40,000

Round of 64 $25,000

Qualifying Singles

Round of 32 $52,000

Round of 64 $38,000

Round of 128 $25,000

Mixed Doubles (per team)

Champions $200,000

Runners-Up $100,000

Semifinalists $50,000

Quarterfinalists $27,500

Round of 16 $16,500

Round of 32 $10,000