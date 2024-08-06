Radio Tennis Covers $100,000 Event – Landisville, Pennsylvania – Koser Jeweler Challenge – 135 Local sponsors • Free Admission

﻿Editor’s Note • Bravo Ken Thomas for shining this light on this fabulous event • Bravo Wilson Pipkin tournament Director! You get it. You understand to invite and involve the community. Involve everyone. You Grow the sport. Instead of greed and $$$ • free tennis tickets instead of empty stands globally. We applaud you. Let’s see more of this ! (LJ)

Day 2

Koser Jeweler Tennis Challenge

$100,000 – USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Event

Live from the Hempfield rec Center

Landisville, Pennsylvania

August 6, 2024

7:30 AM USA Pacific – 10:30 AM USA Eastern

Ken Thomas’ Quick Take

“I love this tournament and here’s why….the sense of community surrounding this tournament is amazing. Every tournament talks about reaching out to the community but the Koser Jeweler Challenge delivers on it. This tournament has 135 local sponsors. No tournament in the United States has that deep of a sponsorship base. The sponsors range from the title sponsor Koser Jeweler, to doctors, contractors, banks, mechanics, data centers, car dealerships, medical centers and even the local rice and noodle restaurant. Because of those sponsors, the tournament charges no admission fee to the public. This tournament has mastered the art of bringing a community together. If you want to see world-class players up-close and for free…the Koser Jeweler Challenge is the place to be.”

Pictured above is the #1 seed, Renetta Zarazua of Mexico. She is currently ranked #95 in the world and she just became the first Mexican player to play Center Court Wimbledon in the Open Era. This is a player that has been working hard for years.

I first saw her play at a small prize money tournament in Austin, Texas during the COVID years. When I recently turned on the TV and saw her playing Emma Raducanu (GBR) on Center Court Wimbledon, my first thought was “good for you girl…you earned it”. Mexico should be very proud of her. Zarazua has methodically worked her way into the Top 100 in the world and she’s the player to beat this week in Landisville.

If you can’t make the US Open this year and you live in the Middle States area, the Midwest or the Northeast corridor of the United States, this tournament is perfect for you. Two hours from New York, three hours from Pittsburgh, two hours from Washington DC. You really should hop in your car and check it out this weekend. It’s a wonderful world-class tournament that won’t break your budget. The tournament ends on Sunday, August 11th.

A quick shout-out to the Tournament Director, Wilson Pipkin. He put this tournament together seventeen years ago as a $10,000 event. Today it’s a $100,000 event and is considered one of the best USTA Pro Circuit events in the country. The Koser Challenge is an important part of the American hard court season. Congrats to Wilson and his entire Landisville team.

Hope you can join us today on RadioTennis. The $100,000 Koser Jeweler Challenge is one simple click away. Let’s play some ball.