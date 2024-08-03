Zheng Qinwen Captures China’s First Olympic Tennis Gold Medal in Paris

(L-R) Silver medallist, Croatia’s Donna Vekic, gold medallist, China’s Zheng Qinwen and bronze medallist Poland’s Iga Swiatek pose with their medals on the podium at the presentation ceremony for the women’s singles tennis event on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 3, 2024. Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images)

The Chinese flag flew from her shoulders like a cape.

A smiling Zheng Qinwen soared into history sweeping Croatian Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier to become the first Chinese player to capture an Olympic tennis gold medal.

Firing one final forehand winner down the line, Zheng hit her way into history then crashed to the red clay falling flat on her back in sheer elation while her box went bonkers.

“That means everything because since I was a little kid I really want the gold medal for my country,” Zheng told NBC’s Britney Eurton. “Maybe not gold—just a medal—and this time I made it.

“A gold medal, nobody did that in tennis in Asia. I feel so happy to create history…Yeah, this feeling is unbelievable.” There was major cause for massive celebration.

In her Olympic debut, the 21-year-old Zheng not only became a champion from a 10th different country to capture an Olympic women singles gold medal, she completed the most dynamic tournament run of her career.

Zheng saved a match point defeating American Emma Navarro 6-7(7), 7-6(4), 6-1 in a contentious clash. That comeback was a prelude to Zheng stopping three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(6) in an epic quarterfinal.

In the semifinals, Zheng roared through seven of the last eight games shocking Polish world No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5 and snapping the four-time French Open champion’s 25-match Roland Garros winning streak in the process.

Qinwen Queen of Paris! 👑🥇



Qinwen Zheng becomes the first Chinese player to ever win a singles gold medal at the Olympic Tennis Event!#Paris2024 | #Olympics | #tennis pic.twitter.com/ZNYR2lND8N — ITF (@ITFTennis) August 3, 2024

Today’s final was much closer than the scoreline suggests.

Australian Open finalist Zheng broke in the opening game, fended off three break points in the first set and played with more aggression and poise than the veteran Vekic.

Settling severe shakes, Zheng kept her nerve at closing time defeating two Grand Slam champions and her fellow medalists en route to the gold medal.

“Well the last point I’m really nervous my hand is shaking actually every match when I go to the bathroom my body is shaking,” Zheng told NBC’s Britney Eurton. “Because I never feel so hungry, like this, to win one match.

“I could give everything I can, but I know tennis doesn’t work like this. It’s not you give everything and get all the time the result you want. I feel so proud of myself that this time I beat the pressure, I beat the limit of myself.”

Both women had saved a match point en route to this historic Olympic final.

Riding a 10-match winning streak into this gold-medal match, Zheng opened with a confidence hold at 15.

Armed with the confidence that comes from winning 13 of her last 15 matches, Vekic looked a little skittish at the start spraying three forehand errors to cede the break and a 2-0 lead to the Chinese.

The 21-year-old Zheng denied a pair of break points—withstanding the second when Vekic missed a forehand down the line long—and stung a serve winner working through a tense hold for 3-0.

Points were growing physical as Zheng plastered a topspin forehand just inside the baseline that helped her hold at 30 for 4-1 after 26 minutes of play.

Facing a second break point in the seventh game, Zheng came forward threw down a smash and flicked a fine forehand drop volley to save it. Dodging the dilemma, Zheng slid a short forehand to hold for 5-2.

Running down a dropper, Zheng popped up a reply. Vekic seemed to play an out ball as a leaping Zheng knifed a backhand volley for 15-30.

Miniscule margins ultimately swung the set in Zheng’s favor. The Chinese cracked a forehand down the line on game point. Vekic held up an index finger to indicate it was out, however the chair umpire checked the mark and ruled the drive good. Instead of a Vekic hold the game continued.

The 13th-seeded Croatian narrowly missed her own forehand down the line to face set point. Hammering a heavy forehand, Zheng snatched a one-set lead with her second break of the final.



