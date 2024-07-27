- Mubadala Citi DC Open Men’s and Women’s Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, July 27, 2024
Paris Olympic Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, July 28, 2024
-
- Updated: July 27, 2024
Paris Olympics
Paris, France
Roland Garros
Red Clay
July 27-August 4, 2024
Alcaraz, Djokovic, Nadal, Swiatek, Gauff Headline Paris Olympics
Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek each play for maiden Olympic gold medals. On the men’s side, reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second and set to play singles and doubles partnering Rafael Nadal. The king of clay Nadal is a two-time former Olympic gold-medal champion on course for a second-round showdown vs. rival Djokovic. Coco Gauff is the second seed on the ladies’ side. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is out with tonsillitis. The 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, withdrew due to an undisclosed illness.
Paris Olympic Games Draws
