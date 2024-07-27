Paris Olympic Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, July 28, 2024

Rafael Nadal won his Olympic doubles opener with Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday and is scheduled to face Marton Fucsovics in his singles first-round match on Sunday. Photo credit: Getty for Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.







Paris Olympics

Paris, France

Roland Garros

Red Clay

July 27-August 4, 2024

Alcaraz, Djokovic, Nadal, Swiatek, Gauff Headline Paris Olympics

Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek each play for maiden Olympic gold medals. On the men’s side, reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second and set to play singles and doubles partnering Rafael Nadal. The king of clay Nadal is a two-time former Olympic gold-medal champion on course for a second-round showdown vs. rival Djokovic. Coco Gauff is the second seed on the ladies’ side. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is out with tonsillitis. The 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, withdrew due to an undisclosed illness.

Paris Olympic Games Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here



Mixed Doubles Draw: Click Here



Order of Play for Sunday, July 28th: Click Here





