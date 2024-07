Taste of Tennis Party August 22 New York City Hosted by CITI and Andre Agassi

Citi Taste of Tennis will bring international flavor to New York City.

Join 8-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi, along with Olympians Qinwen Zheng, Taylor Fritz, Katie Boulter, Caroline Wozniacki, Zhizhen Zhang, and many more top players at Citi Taste of Tennis New York set for August 22nd at Gotham Hall.

To buy tickets, please use password TasteNYC2024 at this website.

Editor’s Note: Hi tennis fans and foodies this is a great event! We host our annual 10sBalls party there. We make a party within a party. The event is always awesome. You never know who might drop in. We highly recommend it.