Laver Cup Tennis 2024 Is in Berlin September 20-22 • Almost all the top men’s players will be playing

Photo credit: Laver Cup

The 2024 Laver Cup is shaping up as a clash of superstars.

This year’s Laver Cup in Berlin is the farewell for long-time Captains Bjorn Borg of Team Europe and John McEnroe, who leads Team World.

Captains will be bringing the firepower for an epic battle in their final year at the helm.

Reigning Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz, King of Clay Rafael Nadal, 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Olympic gold-medal champion Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas form a formidable Team Europe.

Team World aims to defend its Laver Cup championship led by Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton.

Following the Paris Olympic Games, where nine of the 10 confirmed players will be competing for medals, the tennis world moves to hard courts, culminating in the last major of the year at Flushing Meadows and setting the stage for Berlin. As rivalries between Laver Cup 2024 representatives intensify this season on tour, the prospect of seeing them unite as teammates in September is even more enticing.

