Kitzbuhel Generali Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, July 25, 2024

Matteo Berrettini of Italy takes the court in Kitzbuhel on Thursday. Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images







Kitzbuhel Generali Open

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Red Clay

July 22-27, 2024

Prize Money: €579,320



Peaking in Kitzbuhel

Nestled in the Alps in the Tyrol region of Austria, the Generali Open Kitzbühel is home to one of the most picturesque venues on the ATP Tour. Local resident Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2017. In 2019, Dominic Thiem ended the home crowd’s 26-year wait for a first Austrian champion since 1993 winner Thomas Muster..

