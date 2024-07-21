Don't Miss
Atlanta Open Draws and Order of Play for Monday, July 22, 2024
- Updated: July 21, 2024
Atlanta Open
Atlanta, Georgia
Hard Courts
July 22-28, 2024
Prize Money: $756,020
Shelton, Tiafoe, Mannarino Headline Atlanta Field
Ben Shelton is top seed, Adrian Mannarino is second seed and Frances Tiafoe is the third seed in Atlanta. Americans have thrived at the tournament, winning 10 of the 12 previous editions. University of Georgia alum John Isner completed a three-peat in 2015, and won his fourth, fifth and sixth titles in 2017, 2018 and 2021, respectively.
Atlanta Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Monday, July 22nd: Click Here