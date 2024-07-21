Atlanta Open Draws and Order of Play for Monday, July 22, 2024

Ben Shelton is top seed in Atlanta. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis







Atlanta Open

Atlanta, Georgia

Hard Courts

July 22-28, 2024

Prize Money: $756,020

Shelton, Tiafoe, Mannarino Headline Atlanta Field

Ben Shelton is top seed, Adrian Mannarino is second seed and Frances Tiafoe is the third seed in Atlanta. Americans have thrived at the tournament, winning 10 of the 12 previous editions. University of Georgia alum John Isner completed a three-peat in 2015, and won his fourth, fifth and sixth titles in 2017, 2018 and 2021, respectively.

Atlanta Open Draws and Schedule

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here

Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Monday, July 22nd: Click Here





