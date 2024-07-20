10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, July 21, 2024

Frenchman Arthur Fils faces Olympic gold-medal champion Alexander Zverev in the Hamburg final on Sunday. Photo credit: Hamburg European Open Facebook



Hamburg European Open
Hamburg, Germany
Red Clay
July 15-21, 2024
Prize Money: €1,891,995

Zverev Leads Hamburg Field
The Hamburg Open welcomes 32 top singles players and 16 doubles teams to the summer clay-court event as one of the 13 ATP Tour 500 stops. The tournament is held in the heart of Hamburg at the Rothenbaum Tennis Center, which features a stadium with a retractable roof. In 2023, hometown favorite Alexander Zverev became the first German singles champion for 30 years at the event.

Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here 

Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Sunday, July 21st: Click Here