Bastad Open Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, July 20, 2024

Bastad Open Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, July 20, 2024

Rafael Nadal plays for a place in the Bastad final on Saturday. Photo credit: Pedro Salado/Getty



Bastad Open
Bastad, Sweden
Red Clay
July 15-21, 2024
Prize Money: €579,320

Rafa Nadal’s Return Headlines Bastad Field
The king of clay is back in Bastad. Fourteen-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal launches his red clay comeback at the Nordea Open. Celebrating its 76th anniversary in 2024, the Nordea Open in Bastad was voted by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for 11 consecutive years from 2002-12. With the exception of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ATP 250 has been held every summer since 1948 and has consistently improved as an event. In 2011, Robin Soderling became the first multiple Swedish titlist since Magnus Norman in 2000.

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here 

Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Saturday, July 20th: Click Here