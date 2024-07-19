- Bastad Open Draws and Order Of Play for Friday, July 19, 2024
- Nadal beats Norrie in Bastad, to face Navone in quarterfinals
- Hall of Fame to Host Combined ATP and WTA Tennis Tournament in 2025
- RALLY4EVER Tennis Is Coming to Los Angeles
- Alcaraz repeats as Wimbledon champion, this time in much easier fashion against Djokovic
- Final Wimbledon Draws for 2024 Championships
- Ricky’s pick for the Wimbledon final: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic
- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, July 14, 2024
- Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini for First Wimbledon Crown
- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, July 13, 2024
- Jasmine Paolini to Play Barbora Krejcikova in Wimbledon Ladies Final
- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Friday, July 12, 2024
- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Thursday, July 11, 2024
- Vekic Eclipses Sun’s Run to Reach First Wimbledon Semifinal
- Djokovic, Zverev whine about crowd treatment following fourth-round matches at Wimbledon
Bastad Open Draws and Order Of Play for Friday, July 19, 2024
-
- Updated: July 19, 2024
Bastad Open
Bastad, Sweden
Red Clay
July 15-21, 2024
Prize Money: €579,320
Rafa Nadal’s Return Headlines Bastad Field
The king of clay is back in Bastad. Fourteen-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal launches his red clay comeback at the Nordea Open. Celebrating its 76th anniversary in 2024, the Nordea Open in Bastad was voted by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for 11 consecutive years from 2002-12. With the exception of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ATP 250 has been held every summer since 1948 and has consistently improved as an event. In 2011, Robin Soderling became the first multiple Swedish titlist since Magnus Norman in 2000.
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Friday, July 19th: Click Here