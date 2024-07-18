Don't Miss
- Nadal beats Norrie in Bastad, to face Navone in quarterfinals
- Hall of Fame to Host Combined ATP and WTA Tennis Tournament in 2025
- RALLY4EVER Tennis Is Coming to Los Angeles
- Alcaraz repeats as Wimbledon champion, this time in much easier fashion against Djokovic
- Final Wimbledon Draws for 2024 Championships
- Ricky’s pick for the Wimbledon final: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic
- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, July 14, 2024
- Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini for First Wimbledon Crown
- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, July 13, 2024
- Jasmine Paolini to Play Barbora Krejcikova in Wimbledon Ladies Final
- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Friday, July 12, 2024
- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Thursday, July 11, 2024
- Vekic Eclipses Sun’s Run to Reach First Wimbledon Semifinal
- Djokovic, Zverev whine about crowd treatment following fourth-round matches at Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Newport Hall of Fame Open Draws and Order of Play for Friday, July 19, 2024
-
- Updated: July 18, 2024
Newport Hall of Fame Open
Newport, Rhode Island
July 15-21, 2024
Grass Court
Prize Money: $661,585
Opelka Returns to Newport
The first U.S. National Lawn Tennis Championship was played in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1881 on the now legendary grass courts at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. That tournament evolved into the US Open. The Infosys Hall of Fame Open remains the only professional tournament played on grass outside of Europe.
2024 Newport Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Friday, July 19: Click Here
← Previous Story Final Wimbledon Draws for 2024 Championships