10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Newport Hall of Fame Open Draws and Order of Play for Friday, July 19, 2024

Newport Hall of Fame Open Draws and Order of Play for Friday, July 19, 2024

No. 2-seeded Marcos Giron will face Aussie Alex Bolt for a place in the Newport semifinals on Friday.

Newport Hall of Fame Open
Newport, Rhode Island
July 15-21, 2024
Grass Court
Prize Money: $661,585

Opelka Returns to Newport
The first U.S. National Lawn Tennis Championship was played in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1881 on the now legendary grass courts at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. That tournament evolved into the US Open. The Infosys Hall of Fame Open remains the only professional tournament played on grass outside of Europe.

2024 Newport Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here 

Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Friday, July 19: Click Here