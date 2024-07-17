Hall of Fame to Host Combined ATP and WTA Tennis Tournament in 2025

A combined men’s and women’s pro tournament will bloom on Newport’s historic lawn.



Professional tennis will return to the Newport, R.I. in 2025 as the International Tennis Hall of Fame today announced a revamped Hall of Fame Open, including ATP Challenger 125 and WTA 125 level tournaments.



Scheduled for July 6-13, 2025, the Hall of Fame Open will become just the second combined men’s and women’s 125 level event in the United States.



It will be the only grass court stop on the Hologic WTA Tour outside of Europe, and the first women’s professional tournament at the ITHF since the Virginia Slims of Newport concluded in 1990. Equal prize money will be awarded to both the men’s and women’s draws.



“The International Tennis Hall of Fame is a global representation of the sport, and there is no better way to reflect that worldwide impact than to welcome women’s professional tennis back to Newport,” said Hall of Fame Open Tournament Director Brewer Rowe. “We are pleased to welcome the Hologic WTA Tour in concert with our ATP partners and are thrilled to provide fans with double the tennis starting next summer.”



“Elite tennis has been a part of Newport’s history since 1881. The 2025 Hall of Fame Open represents the next exciting chapter in the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s rich history of honoring the sport,” stated ITHF CEO Dan Faber. “Our distinctive venue and traditions will continue to deliver an exceptional experience for tennis fans in New England.”



Both the ATP Challenger and WTA 125 draws will consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams.



The WTA event will feature an 8-player qualifying draw, with a 24-player qualifying draw for the Challenger Tour event .



Matches will be played on five courts simultaneously for at least four days of action.



The International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration will remain in Newport and moved to August, with more event details to be announced.

