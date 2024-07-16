RALLY4EVER Tennis Is Coming to Los Angeles

Rally4Ever is coming to Los Angeles.

RALLY4EVER is bringing its tennis mission to Los Angeles.

Using tennis as a catalyst for meaningful connections and to empower communities to thrive. RALLY4EVER was formed to improve the mental and physical well-being of communities through tennis and social connections for adults and youth.

The rally will take place at TENNACITY’s Plummer Park Tennis Center, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, 3-4pm on Thursday, July 18th 2024.

The RALLY4EVER X TENNACITY event is free for all attendees, and we encourage everyone in the community to join us for a day of tennis, connection, and fun. Come out, play some tennis, and be part of a supportive community!

This one off event on Thursday, July 18th, will kick start an ongoing program of free tennis for the vulnerable local community. TENNACITY, along with the kind and generous support from the Anita May Rosenstein Center, will be providing a coaching session for 1 hour, every week over 4 x 10 week terms a year, for 10-12 participants. These sessions are based on our purpose designed RALLY4EVER programs that have been proven to be the social prescription our participants have needed in their lives.



Currently, RALLY4EVER are running over 30+ free weekly tennis programs across Australia, reaching out to more than 12,000 adults and youth.

Louise Pleming, RALLY4EVER CEO, former professional player and Grand Slam commentator is working with Australian tennis clubs to roll out the RALLY4EVER tennis program across the country.

“The RALLY4EVER community program gives people the opportunity to learn new skills and make new friends, motivating them to keep coming back each week once they start playing regularly. You can drop in or drop out anytime, depending on your needs,” Louise Pleming said.

RALLY4EVER had its beginnings in a simple human interaction when Louise was approached by a homeless man named Brian when she was working in an inner-city soup kitchen, who asked if she would play a game of tennis with him. Five years later, they are firm friends and the positive changes their weekly hit-out brought, inspired her to help more people who are struggling in the community.

From Louise’s time spent in LA this year, commentating the French Open, a partnership was formed with TENNACITY to host a RALLY4EVER event for the LGBQT community. This event is also generously supported by the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and the Los Angeles LGBT Center Senior Services.

Our primary focus for this event is the LGBTQ community of Los Angeles, recognizing and supporting this group of people who face many challenges in their lives. The event involves tennis sessions, designed to not only teach tennis skills but also instill important values such as teamwork, discipline, and resilience. We can provide a free and fun way of connecting people, inspire them to be active and create positive social engagement.

