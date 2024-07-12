Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, July 13, 2024

The 2021 French Open singles and doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia will face French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon Ladies’ Final on Saturday. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom

Grass Courts

June 24-July 14, 2024

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity

Reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz aims to defend a Grand Slam title for the first time at SW19. Jannik Sinner, who won his maiden grass-court title in Halle, plays his first major as world No. 1. Queen’s Club champion Tommy Paul is the new American No. 1. On the ladies’ side, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek plays for her first Wimbledon final. Reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova suffered an injury in the tune-up tournament in Berlin. Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner, two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, Berlin champion Jessica Pegula and US Open champion Coco Gauff are among the top contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish.

