Home / Draws and Results / Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Friday, July 12, 2024

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faces Daniil Medvedev in Friday’s rematch of the 2023 Wimbledon semifinals. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images



Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
Grass Courts
June 24-July 14, 2024
Prize Money: £50,000,000

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity
Reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz aims to defend a Grand Slam title for the first time at SW19. Jannik Sinner, who won his maiden grass-court title in Halle, plays his first major as world No. 1. Queen’s Club champion Tommy Paul is the new American No. 1. On the ladies’ side, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek plays for her first Wimbledon final. Reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova suffered an injury in the tune-up tournament in Berlin. Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner, two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, Berlin champion Jessica Pegula and US Open champion Coco Gauff are among the top contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish.

