Novak Djokovic was not happy with the Centre Court crowd on Monday night at Wimbledon. An that was even after winning!



In a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 fourth-round defeat of Holger Rune, Djokovic felt that certain were booing him and disguising it as saying opponent’s name. Whatever it was–either booing or “Ruuuuuune”-ing–it did not sit well with the 24-time Gran Slam champion.



“For all the people that were respectful, a good night,” Djokovic said during his on-court interview. “For all the people who tried to disrespect me, a goooooood night. I know they are cheering for Rune, but that’s just an excuse for also boo me.”



When the interviewer opined that they were simply supporting the Dane, Djokovic would have none of it.



“I don’t accept it,” he responded. “I’ve been on the tour for more than 20 years. I know all the tricks. It’s fine. I focus on the people that have respect and paid the tickets to come and watch…. I’ve played in much more hostile environments, trust me. You can’t touch me.”



Alexander Zverev had been untouchable through three rounds of the Championships, and for two sets against Taylor Fritz he looked the same. However, the German could not finish the deal and ended up falling 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3.



Zverev sustained a knee injury during his third-round win over Cameron Norrie and played with a leg sleeve on Monday afternoon. The recent French Open runner-up did not seem to be hobbled, however, until Fritz was already up by a break midway through the decider.



While shaking hands afterward, there was an extended discussion. It was later revealed that Zverev was upset with someone in Fritz’s box who “may not be from the tennis world” for “over the top” cheering. The fourth seed felt that because he was playing “on one leg,” Fritz’s camp could have been more respectful.

“I think he felt that he was–I guess towards the end of the fifth at least–kind of limping around a bit,” Fritz noted. “I think he was annoyed at some people in my box just being loud, cheering for me…. He said it’s nothing towards me or anything like that.

“I mean, as far as his injury, I don’t know. I thought the match seemed extremely normal until I was up the break in the fifth, then I feel like that’s when I felt like he was limping…. It’s no big deal. It’s not a big thing.”

Following Fritz’s second-round victory at the expense of Arthur Rinderknech, the 12th-ranked American sarcastically told the Frenchman to “have a nice flight home.”



Fritz assured on the Tennis Channel desk that there was no such bad blood with Zverev. “He said, ‘It’s nothing to do with you; you’re all good.’ So, whatever, it’s all good. I wasn’t wishing him a (nice) flight home.”



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.