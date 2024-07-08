Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner is the best rivalry going on tour right now. But that–if it happens–is still a round away.



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul is perhaps the most underrated rivalry at the moment. That will happen.



Alcaraz and Paul will be squaring off for the fifth time in their careers when they clash in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon. They have split their four previous encounters at two wins apiece and three of the four have required a deciding set. Alcaraz won in straight sets at the 2023 Miami Open and 7-6(6), 6-7(0), 6-3 last summer in Cincinnati. Paul prevailed twice in Canada–6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 in 2022 and 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in 2023.



The next installment should be another blockbuster battle.



Alcaraz will be prepared for a test, because his previous rounds were far from straightforward. The 21-year-old Spaniard beat both Mark Lajal and Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets, but neither was particularly routine. Alcaraz then had to come back from two sets to one down against Frances Tiafoe before defeating Ugo Humbert 7-5 in the fourth.



Although Paul is obviously a sizable underdog, he has been more impressive so far this fortnight. The 27-year-old American secured a spot in the last eight by beating Pedro Martinez, Otto Virtanen (five sets), Alexander Bublik, and Roberto Bautista Agut. Paul is now 31-10 this season, including 10-1 on grass with a title at Queen’s Club.

“We both play a pretty aggressive style of tennis,” the world No. 13 assessed. “He’s been playing pretty well and ultra aggressive. I mean, it’s fun for people to watch. Honestly, it’s fun to play against. I’m really excited for the matchup.”



Everyone should be. These are two of the best athletes on tour and their matchups generally produce extreme entertainment. Paul has a great chance because of his own level and also because Alcaraz has been decent but unspectacular. Don’t be surprised if an upset is in the cards.



Pick: Paul in 5



