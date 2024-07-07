- Alcaraz, Sinner advance to Wimbledon quarterfinals with flair
- Ricky’s picks for Day 8 at Wimbledon, including Fritz and Djokovic
- Andy Murray’s Wimbledon Retirement or as Alix Ramsay says “A Muzza Tribute”
- Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles, Andy Murray’s Wimbledon Career Done
- Ricky’s picks for Day 7 at Wimbledon, including Sinner and Alcaraz
- Players pay tribute to Murray, will Wimbledon torch be passed to Raducanu?
- First week of Wimbledon filled with five-setters as Alcaraz overcomes Tiafoe
- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, July 6, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for Day 6 at Wimbledon:
- Ricky’s picks for Day 5 at Wimbledon, including Dimitrov vs. Monfils
- Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray will Play Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Together
- Paul among eight winners in five sets on wild day at Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Thursday, July 4, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for Day 4 at Wimbledon, including Draper vs. Norrie
- Brits mourn Murray’s Wimbledon exit, but Draper saves the day
Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Monday, July 8, 2024
-
- Updated: July 7, 2024
Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
Grass Courts
June 24-July 14, 2024
Prize Money: £50,000,000
Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity
Reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz aims to defend a Grand Slam title for the first time at SW19. Jannik Sinner, who won his maiden grass-court title in Halle, plays his first major as world No. 1. Queen’s Club champion Tommy Paul is the new American No. 1. On the ladies’ side, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek plays for her first Wimbledon final. Reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova suffered an injury in the tune-up tournament in Berlin. Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner, two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, Berlin champion Jessica Pegula and US Open champion Coco Gauff are among the top contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish.
Wimbledon Results: Click Here
Wimbledon Draws 2024
Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Singles Draw: Click Here
Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Doubles Draw: Click Here
Mixed Doubles Draw: Click Here
Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Boys Singles Draw: Click Here
Girls Singles Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Monday, July 8, 2024: Click Here