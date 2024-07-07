Alcaraz, Sinner advance to Wimbledon quarterfinals with flair

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner delivered some magical moments while picking up fourth-round wins at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Although Alcaraz is safely through to the quarterfinals in his title defense, but it has not been easy. The 21-year-old Spaniard came back from two sets to one down against Frances Tiafoe in the third round and went four sets with Ugo Humbert in a high-quality fourth-round contest.

Up set point in the second against Humbert, Alcaraz converted it after retrieving all over court–even falling to the ground early in the rally.



“The last time I remember that I fell down and recovered and get the point at the end was against Jannik Sinner [at the 2022] U.S. Open,” the world No. 3 commented. “Yeah, I remember that I fell down, then recovered, and [made] a passing shot. That is the last time I remember that I got a point like this one.

“As I said on the court, that’s myself fighting every ball. I think that I can reach every ball; it doesn’t matter the shot the opponent hit or the place that I’m on the court. I just [think] that I’m going to get it, I’m going to hit another good shot or a passing shot, believing that I’m going to get the point.”



Sinner certainly doesn’t lack belief in any situations at the moment. The top-ranked Italian improved to 42-3 this season by beating Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9). During the third-set Sinner hit a between-the-leg shot after Shelton blasted a return right on top of the baseline. The reigning Aussie Open champion then answered a Shelton approach shot with forehand pass winner.

“That was just luck,” Sinner admitted. “Nothing to talk (about). Sometimes…. I don’t know what to say, honestly.”

There has not been anything lucky about the 22-year-old’s current trek through the All-England Club. He has won seven consecutive sets since dropping the third of his second-round contest against compatriot and 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Alcaraz and Sinner will be back on the court for the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Since both in the top half of the bracket, they could add another chapter to their rivalry in the semifinals.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.