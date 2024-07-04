Ricky’s picks for Day 5 at Wimbledon, including Dimitrov vs. Monfils

Rain is in the forecast, but a blockbuster third-round lineup is set for Friday at Wimbledon. Regardless, play under the roofs on Centre Court and Court 1 is guaranteed–including a showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances plus a matchup featuring Grigor Dimitrov and Gael Monfils. If weather allows, Americans Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul will also be among those taking the court.



Here are my previews and picks for two of Friday’s best matchups.

(10) Grigor Dimitrov vs. Gael Monfils



Dimitrov and Monfils will be facing each for the sixth time in their careers and for the first time since in more than eight years. That’s right; they have not met since March of 2016. Monfils leads the head-to-head series 4-1, including 2-0 at majors–with both wins coming at the U.S. Open in 2011 and 2014.

Four years younger than La Monf, the 33-year-old Dimitrov is playing some of his best tennis ever. His 2024 record is 31-10, highlighted by a title in Brisbane, runner-up finishes in Marseille and Miami, and a quarterfinal showing at RG. So far this fortnight he has knocked off Dusan Lajovic in straight sets and Jerry Shang in five (from two sets down). Monfils made mostly routine work of Adrian Mannarino (straight sets) and Stan Wawrinka (four). However, swashbuckling Frenchman has never been very good on grass–even though this summer includes a runner-up performance in Mallorca last week. Although Monfils is playing well at the moment, Dimitrov is more comfortable on grass and in a best-of-five he is far more reliable of the two veterans physically.

Pick: Dimitrov in 4

(3) Carlos Alcaraz vs. (29) Frances Tiafoe

At a different time, a third-round match between Alcaraz and Tiafoe would be a legitimate blockbuster–the sort of early-round contest we used to see when there were only 16 seeded players at Grand Slams. Unfortunately for the fans in SW19 (and watching on TV), in 2024 there is little doubt that Alcaraz will win this one with ease. Tiafoe has struggled mightily with his form since he made his way to the final of the 250 clay-court tournament in Houston earlier this spring.

The 26-year-old went into Wimbledon with a losing record (13-14) this year and he only just made it out of the first round against grass-court novice Matteo Arnaldi (from two sets down). Conversely, Alcaraz added a third slam title to his haul a month ago at Roland Garros. He is also the defending champion at the AELTC, so he knows a thing or two about playing on grass.

Cheryl pick: Alcaraz in 3



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.