Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Wednesday, July 3, 2024
-
- Updated: July 2, 2024
Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
Grass Courts
June 24-July 14, 2024
Prize Money: £50,000,000
Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity
Reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz aims to defend a Grand Slam title for the first time at SW19. Jannik Sinner, who won his maiden grass-court title in Halle, plays his first major as world No. 1. Queen’s Club champion Tommy Paul is the new American No. 1. On the ladies’ side, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek plays for her first Wimbledon final. Reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova suffered an injury in the tune-up tournament in Berlin. Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner, two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, Berlin champion Jessica Pegula and US Open champion Coco Gauff are among the top contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish.
Wimbledon Results: Click Here
Wimbledon Draws 2024
Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Singles Draw: Click Here
Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Doubles Draw: Click Here
Mixed Doubles Draw: Coming Soon
Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Wednesday, July 3, 2024: Click Here