Fritz a three-time champion in Eastbourne, Tabilo takes Mallorca title

Taylor Fritz is no stranger to rolling into Wimbledon with a ton of momentum. Fritz has now won the Rothesay International–which immediately precedes the season’s third Grand Slam every year–three times after beating Max Purcell 6-4, 6-3 in the title match on Saturday afternoon.



The 13th-ranked American was also the champion in Eastbourne in 2019 and 2022. That means he has lifted the trophy there every other year dating back to ’19 (the tournament was not held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic).



Fritz was the top seed and played like it all week long. In fact, he did not lose serve a single time throughout the entire event.

“I’m pumped,” he commented. “I always feel like I play well here. I kind of just had that feeling coming into the week as well. I did a great job.”

At the Mallorca championships, Alejandro Tabilo captured the second title of his career and second of 2024 when he took care of Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4. The Chilean fought off all three of the break points he faced, so one break in each set was enough.

So far this year Tabilo has a title on grass (Mallorca), a title on hard courts (Auckland), and a Masters 1000 semifinal showing on clay (Rome). The 27-year-old will crack the top 20 for the first time in his career on Monday.

Fritz and Tabilo–and everyone else–now head to Wimbledon. Both champions don’t have to play until Tuesday, when Fritz faces Christopher O’Connell and Tabilo battles Great Britain’s own Dan Evans.



