Rally 4Ever Is Holding A Tennis Clinic at Wimbledon Park City Harvest Event
- Updated: June 28, 2024
Rally 4Ever is bringing tennis and positive energy to Wimbledon Park.
Join Rally 4Ever at the City Harvest Tennis Festival on Saturday, June 29th from 10 am – noon.
Rally 4Ever is reaching out to anyone and everyone who needs a lift with our free and fun tennis event.
Coaches and players are rallying for social connection, for mental well-being and positive support. Please stop by and support the event whether you are a player, coach or volunteer.
Meet our pros at the event. Louise Pleming founded Rally 4Ever as a way to promote mental health and well-being and social connections among players and coaches.
Louise Pleming comes from a place called WAGGA WAGGA, Australia. She played a high level of tennis in the juniors and had a nice career on the WTA Tour in both singles and doubles. She was always among the friendliest and fairest players on tour. She was the first person to welcome the Williams sisters. Louise has “classic clean” strokes She is a beauty to watch play for sure.
Louise was awarded the Gussy Moran Humanitarian Award. Louise is the 4th recipient of the award. The first went to Henry Talbert, a true friend of tennis for 50 plus years. His award was given in Pauley Pavilion from Novak Djokovic who was playing an exhibition at Henry’s alma mater as well as, where his office as head of the Southern California tennis association was.