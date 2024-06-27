- Eastbourne ATP and WTA Draws and Order of Play for Friday, June 28, 2024
Eastbourne ATP and WTA Draws and Order of Play for Friday, June 28, 2024
- Updated: June 27, 2024
Rothesay Eastbourne International
Devonshire Park
Eastbourne, Great Britain
June 24-29, 2024
Grass Courts
Prize Money: €740,160
Final Tune-Up For Wimbledon
The notoriously breezy British South Coast is a majestic backdrop for the Eastbourne combined men’s and women’s event. After two years in Nottingham, the ATP Tour event returned to Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, for a combined ATP Tour and WTA event in 2017. The Rothesay International is played in the week before Wimbledon, with Francisco Cerundolo emerging victorious in 2023. On the women’s side, Madison Keys ruled as 2023 champion.
Eastbourne International
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Friday, June 28, 2024: Click Here