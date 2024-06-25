10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Wimbledon seeds: Djokovic up to No. 2, Boulter gets last spot

The list of seeds for Wimbledon was finalized following last week’s grass-court tournaments since the ATP and WTA rankings won’t change again prior to Friday’s draw ceremony. Both the men’s and women’s singles draws will be revealed at 10:00 am on Friday morning at the All-England Club.

Jannik Sinner remains No. 1 in the world on the ATP and will therefore be the top seed at the season’s third Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic is up to No. 2 after Carlos Alcaraz failed to defend his 500 points from last year’s Queen’s Club title (lost in the second round to Jack Draper).

On the women’s side, the top four seeds are Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina. Whereas Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022, the top three players in the world are all seeking their first triumph in SW19. The only British woman who is seeded is Katie Boulter. She has climbed to No. 32 in the rankings thanks in part to grass-court title in Nottingham earlier this month.

Here is the full list of seeds:

Men’s

SeedPlayer
1Jannik Sinner
2Novak Djokovic
3Carlos Alcaraz
4Alexander Zverev
5Daniil Medvedev
6Andrey Rublev
7Hubert Hurkacz
8Casper Ruud
9Alex de Minaur
10Grigor Dimitrov
11Stefanos Tsitsipas
12Tommy Paul
13Taylor Fritz
14Ben Shelton
15Holger Rune
16Ugo Humbert
17Felix Auger-Aliassime
18Sebastian Baez
19Nicolas Jarry
20Sebastian Korda
21Karen Khachanov
22Adrian Mannarino
23Alexander Bublik
24Alejandro Tabilo
25Lorenzo Musetti
26Francisco Cerundolo
27Tallon Griekspoor
28Jack Draper
29Frances Tiafoe
30Tomas Martin Etcheverry
31Mariano Navone
32Zhizhen Zhang

Women’s

SeedPlayer
1Iga Swiatek
2Coco Gauff
3Aryna Sabalenka
4Elena Rybakina
5Jessica Pegula
6Marketa Vondrousova
7Jasmine Paolini
8Zheng Qinwen
9Maria Sakkari
10Ons Jabeur
11Danielle Collins
12Madison Keys
13Jelena Ostapenko
14Daria Kasatkina
15Liudmila Samsonova
16Victoria Azarenka
17Anna Kalinskaya
18Marta Kostyuk
19Emma Navarro
20Beatriz Haddad Maia
21Elina Svitolina
22Ekaterina Alexandrova
23Caroline Garcia
24Mirra Andreeva
25Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
26Linda Noskova
27Katerina Siniakova
28Dayana Yastremska
29Sorana Cirstea
30Leylah Fernandez
31Barbora Krejcikova
32Katie Boulter


Qualifying is taking place this week in Roehampton and main-draw action at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships starts next Monday.

