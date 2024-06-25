Wimbledon seeds: Djokovic up to No. 2, Boulter gets last spot

- Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- Updated: June 25, 2024
The list of seeds for Wimbledon was finalized following last week’s grass-court tournaments since the ATP and WTA rankings won’t change again prior to Friday’s draw ceremony. Both the men’s and women’s singles draws will be revealed at 10:00 am on Friday morning at the All-England Club.
Jannik Sinner remains No. 1 in the world on the ATP and will therefore be the top seed at the season’s third Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic is up to No. 2 after Carlos Alcaraz failed to defend his 500 points from last year’s Queen’s Club title (lost in the second round to Jack Draper).
On the women’s side, the top four seeds are Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina. Whereas Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022, the top three players in the world are all seeking their first triumph in SW19. The only British woman who is seeded is Katie Boulter. She has climbed to No. 32 in the rankings thanks in part to grass-court title in Nottingham earlier this month.
Here is the full list of seeds:
Men’s
|Seed
|Player
|1
|Jannik Sinner
|2
|Novak Djokovic
|3
|Carlos Alcaraz
|4
|Alexander Zverev
|5
|Daniil Medvedev
|6
|Andrey Rublev
|7
|Hubert Hurkacz
|8
|Casper Ruud
|9
|Alex de Minaur
|10
|Grigor Dimitrov
|11
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|12
|Tommy Paul
|13
|Taylor Fritz
|14
|Ben Shelton
|15
|Holger Rune
|16
|Ugo Humbert
|17
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|18
|Sebastian Baez
|19
|Nicolas Jarry
|20
|Sebastian Korda
|21
|Karen Khachanov
|22
|Adrian Mannarino
|23
|Alexander Bublik
|24
|Alejandro Tabilo
|25
|Lorenzo Musetti
|26
|Francisco Cerundolo
|27
|Tallon Griekspoor
|28
|Jack Draper
|29
|Frances Tiafoe
|30
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|31
|Mariano Navone
|32
|Zhizhen Zhang
Women’s
|Seed
|Player
|1
|Iga Swiatek
|2
|Coco Gauff
|3
|Aryna Sabalenka
|4
|Elena Rybakina
|5
|Jessica Pegula
|6
|Marketa Vondrousova
|7
|Jasmine Paolini
|8
|Zheng Qinwen
|9
|Maria Sakkari
|10
|Ons Jabeur
|11
|Danielle Collins
|12
|Madison Keys
|13
|Jelena Ostapenko
|14
|Daria Kasatkina
|15
|Liudmila Samsonova
|16
|Victoria Azarenka
|17
|Anna Kalinskaya
|18
|Marta Kostyuk
|19
|Emma Navarro
|20
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|21
|Elina Svitolina
|22
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|23
|Caroline Garcia
|24
|Mirra Andreeva
|25
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|26
|Linda Noskova
|27
|Katerina Siniakova
|28
|Dayana Yastremska
|29
|Sorana Cirstea
|30
|Leylah Fernandez
|31
|Barbora Krejcikova
|32
|Katie Boulter
Qualifying is taking place this week in Roehampton and main-draw action at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships starts next Monday.
