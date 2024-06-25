Wimbledon seeds: Djokovic up to No. 2, Boulter gets last spot

The list of seeds for Wimbledon was finalized following last week’s grass-court tournaments since the ATP and WTA rankings won’t change again prior to Friday’s draw ceremony. Both the men’s and women’s singles draws will be revealed at 10:00 am on Friday morning at the All-England Club.



Jannik Sinner remains No. 1 in the world on the ATP and will therefore be the top seed at the season’s third Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic is up to No. 2 after Carlos Alcaraz failed to defend his 500 points from last year’s Queen’s Club title (lost in the second round to Jack Draper).



On the women’s side, the top four seeds are Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina. Whereas Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022, the top three players in the world are all seeking their first triumph in SW19. The only British woman who is seeded is Katie Boulter. She has climbed to No. 32 in the rankings thanks in part to grass-court title in Nottingham earlier this month.



Here is the full list of seeds:



Men’s

Seed Player 1 Jannik Sinner

2 Novak Djokovic

3 Carlos Alcaraz

4 Alexander Zverev

5 Daniil Medvedev

6 Andrey Rublev

7 Hubert Hurkacz

8 Casper Ruud

9 Alex de Minaur

10 Grigor Dimitrov

11 Stefanos Tsitsipas

12 Tommy Paul

13 Taylor Fritz

14 Ben Shelton

15 Holger Rune

16 Ugo Humbert

17 Felix Auger-Aliassime

18 Sebastian Baez

19 Nicolas Jarry

20 Sebastian Korda

21 Karen Khachanov

22 Adrian Mannarino

23 Alexander Bublik

24 Alejandro Tabilo

25 Lorenzo Musetti 26 Francisco Cerundolo

27 Tallon Griekspoor

28 Jack Draper

29 Frances Tiafoe

30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 31 Mariano Navone

32 Zhizhen Zhang

Women’s

Seed Player 1 Iga Swiatek 2 Coco Gauff 3 Aryna Sabalenka 4 Elena Rybakina 5 Jessica Pegula 6 Marketa Vondrousova 7 Jasmine Paolini 8 Zheng Qinwen 9 Maria Sakkari 10 Ons Jabeur 11 Danielle Collins 12 Madison Keys 13 Jelena Ostapenko 14 Daria Kasatkina 15 Liudmila Samsonova 16 Victoria Azarenka 17 Anna Kalinskaya 18 Marta Kostyuk 19 Emma Navarro 20 Beatriz Haddad Maia 21 Elina Svitolina 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova 23 Caroline Garcia 24 Mirra Andreeva 25 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 26 Linda Noskova 27 Katerina Siniakova 28 Dayana Yastremska 29 Sorana Cirstea 30 Leylah Fernandez 31 Barbora Krejcikova 32 Katie Boulter



Qualifying is taking place this week in Roehampton and main-draw action at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships starts next Monday.



