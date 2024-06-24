10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Amanda Anisimova of the USA takes the court in Wimbledon qualifying on Tuesday.. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS



Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
Grass Courts
June 24-July 14, 2024
Prize Money: £50,000,000

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity
Reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz aims to defend a Grand Slam title for the first time at SW19. Jannik Sinner, who won his maiden grass-court title in Halle, plays his first major as world No. 1. Queen’s Club champion Tommy Paul is the new American No. 1. On the ladies’ side, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek plays for her first Wimbledon final. Reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova suffered an injury in the tune-up tournament in Berlin. Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner, two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, Berlin champion Jessica Pegula and US Open champion Coco Gauff are among the top contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Wimbledon Results: Click Here



Wimbledon Draws 2024

Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: Coming Friday

Ladies’ Singles Draw: Coming Friday

Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Ladies’ Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Mixed Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Tuesday, June 25th Click Here